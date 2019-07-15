CASTING CALL: ‘Reprisal’ needs extras with long hair for a ‘Flock of Seagulls’ look

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re nostalgic for 80′s hair, and more specifically, a Flock of Seagulls-type 80′s hair, crews with the Hulu series Reprisal want you to be a paid extra.
TW Cast and Recruit said they are looking for men and women of all ethnicities, ages 20s-50s, to be a part of the Rusty Roses gang.
“This is a very particular role in that we are looking for men and woman with hair long enough to be styled in the fashion of a Flock of Seagulls look,” the agency stated in a news release.
Anyone who applies must be OK with the possibility of getting their hair trimmed to fit the look, with the added bonus of a $15 bump if your hair is cut.
Extras will be paid $64 per eight hours of work, and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the eighth.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal and crews have been filming in and around the Port City since mid-June. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year. The pilot episode for the series was also filmed in Wilmington last year.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
