Brunswick County, Bald Head Island, CFPUA to receive $6M in Florence-related reimbursements

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - FEMA and the state of North Carolina announced that $6 million will be distributed to Brunswick County, Bald Head Island, and Cape Fear Public Utility Authority for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.
More than $1.5 million in reimbursement funding is going to Bald Head Island for the removal of vegetation and other debris from public rights of way throughout the village. The approved funds cover work completed from Oct. 9, 2018 through Feb. 20, 2019.
Florence’s impacts on Bald Head Island were the worst the island has ever experienced, according to Mayor Andy Sayre. The cleanup included around 30,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris that had to be collected and processed in addition to construction debris and other hazardous materials that had to be removed from the island.
Brunswick County is receiving $3.2 million in reimbursement for emergency protective measures that included running the county emergency operations center, supplying and operating emergency shelters, overtime for law enforcement officers and firefighters, sandbagging to protect buildings, distributing relief supplies and providing county evacuation services.
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is receiving $1.4 million in funds for emergency protective activities including safety inspections of water tower sites, emergency pumping of sewer lines and line repair.
“With this reimbursement, we have been able to respond to the emergency needs of our system while minimizing the impacts on a community hit hard by this storm,” said executive director Jim Flechtner.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.
Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for these projects is more than $4.6 million and the state’s share is more than $1.5 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.
