Brunswick County, Bald Head Island, CFPUA to receive $6M in Florence-related reimbursements

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for these projects is more than $4.6 million and the state’s share is more than $1.5 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.