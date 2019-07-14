First Alert Forecast: A toasty, humid week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday you! Hopefully you got to spend some time outside today enjoying all this sunshine! The mostly sunny skies will stick around for the next several days so make sure you keep applying sunscreen and stay hydrated.
A high pressure ridge continues to shift into the Carolinas while steering Barry into Louisiana. So, while the threat for flooding rain will increase for the Lower Mississippi Valley, the coverage of showers and storms will trend lower here in the Cape Fear Region through at least the middle of the week. Those odds: a marginal 20% from Sunday through Wednesday. and 30% Thursday and Friday.
Expect temperatures to remain slightly above average with lower to middle 90s through midweek. High humidity and dew points will make it feel well over 100 degrees at times. Check in on your neighbors, take frequent breaks and keep the kids and pets with you and out of hot cars, as you run errands.
Catch your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can get a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App. And have a great weekend!
