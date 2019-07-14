First Alert Forecast: Rain chances lower to start the week; Heat index well over 100 degrees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday you! Thanks for checking into you First Alert Forecast. A high pressure ridge continues to shift into the Carolinas while steering Barry into Louisiana. So, while the threat for flooding rain will increase for the Lower Mississippi Valley, the coverage of showers and storms will trend lower here in the Cape Fear Region through at least the middle of the week. Those odds: a marginal 20% from Sunday through Wednesday. and 30% Thursday and Friday.