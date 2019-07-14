Crews: Lightning strike causes fire at boating company

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fully involved structure fire Saturday night in Ridgeville.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue responded to Key West Boats at 593 Ridgeville Road at 9:24 P.M according to a news release.
Dorchester County PIO said due to the highly flammable materials used in the boat production process, the fire progressed at a rapid pace.
The facility’s tooling building was fully involved when crews arrived on-scene.
Crews initially focused on protecting the remaining structures at the facility and moved approximately 20 boats from the building.
Key West Boats Management told us, “Shortly after 9:15pm, Saturday July 13, a lightning strike ignited a fire in the tooling building of Key West Boats plant 1 in Ridgeville. The building was quickly engulfed and is a total loss. No other manufacturing buildings were damaged. We would like to thank Dorchester County Fire Rescue, Summerville Fire Department and first responders for their rapid arrival and containment."
Those employees displaced by the fire will be temporarily reassigned to other departments according to management.
No injuries have been reported. Lightning was the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.