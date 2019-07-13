Yard sales July 13

By Kim Ratcliff | July 13, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated July 13 at 9:59 AM

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - ? | 905 Deer Spring Lane, Wilmington

Clothes (women’s size sm/0 to 3xl/20) (men’s lg/32/34) Women’s shoes 6-8 Furniture ( kitchen table, chairs, recliner, book shelf, quilt rack and much more) Baby items Dishes/ kitchen decor Books and memorabilia

7 a.m. - ? | 5029 Ferndale Drive, Wilmington

Moving sale. Household and kitchen items

7 a.m. – 11 a.m. | 4642 Norwich Road, Wilmington

Moving sale. Kids toys and other items, tools, movies, home decorations, linens, roller blades, beach equipment, kitchen items, etc

8 a.m. - 11 a.m. | 109 Dilworth Road, Wilmington

Priced to sell - dining table, crib with mattress, changing table, kids clothes 3T-6, household items. Cancelled if raining.

8 a.m. - ?| Pine Hills Road, Wilmington

Tools, wood signs, household goods, clothes, furniture.

7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.| 4816 West Grove Drive, Wilmington

Furniture, kitchen items, cookbooks, lamps, patio furniture, pots and pans and much more. Plus there are some free items.

Pender County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | 155 Brewington Drive, Burgaw

Small appliances, men’s and women’s clothes, small furniture, old riding mowers, and more

7 a.m. - ? | 304 Vann Court, Burgaw

Household items, Gardening items, clothing, and miscellaneous

7 a.m. - ? | 360 Turner Way, Hampstead

Household items and lots of children items. Clothes newborn to 3T boy and newborn -12 months girl, pet items, and women’s clothing

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - 11 a.m. | 1317 Waters End Ct., Winnabow

TV cabinet with drawers for DVDs, surfboard, household items, Ladies Clothes small sizes and more

Onslow County

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge at 211 Belvedere Drive, Holly Ridge

Yard tools, lawn items, hand tools, coolers, work bench, luggage, patio doggy door, household items

