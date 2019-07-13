Yard sales July 13

8 a.m. - ? | 905 Deer Spring Lane, Wilmington
Clothes (women’s size sm/0 to 3xl/20) (men’s lg/32/34) Women’s shoes 6-8 Furniture ( kitchen table, chairs, recliner, book shelf, quilt rack and much more) Baby items Dishes/ kitchen decor Books and memorabilia
7 a.m. - ? | 5029 Ferndale Drive, Wilmington
Moving sale. Household and kitchen items
7 a.m. – 11 a.m. | 4642 Norwich Road, Wilmington
Moving sale. Kids toys and other items, tools, movies, home decorations, linens, roller blades, beach equipment, kitchen items, etc
8 a.m. - 11 a.m. | 109 Dilworth Road, Wilmington
Priced to sell - dining table, crib with mattress, changing table, kids clothes 3T-6, household items. Cancelled if raining.
8 a.m. - ?| Pine Hills Road, Wilmington
Tools, wood signs, household goods, clothes, furniture.
7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.| 4816 West Grove Drive, Wilmington
Furniture, kitchen items, cookbooks, lamps, patio furniture, pots and pans and much more. Plus there are some free items.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | 155 Brewington Drive, Burgaw
Small appliances, men’s and women’s clothes, small furniture, old riding mowers, and more
7 a.m. - ? | 304 Vann Court, Burgaw
Household items, Gardening items, clothing, and miscellaneous
7 a.m. - ? | 360 Turner Way, Hampstead
Household items and lots of children items. Clothes newborn to 3T boy and newborn -12 months girl, pet items, and women’s clothing
7 a.m. - 11 a.m. | 1317 Waters End Ct., Winnabow
TV cabinet with drawers for DVDs, surfboard, household items, Ladies Clothes small sizes and more
7 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge at 211 Belvedere Drive, Holly Ridge
Yard tools, lawn items, hand tools, coolers, work bench, luggage, patio doggy door, household items
