Wilmington Organizing for Wilmington hosts candlelight vigil

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Women Organizing for Wilmington hosted a Light for Liberty event on the corner of 3rd and Princess Street in front on Thalian Hall on Friday.
More than 700 groups held Light for Liberty events across the county to demand the end to human detention camps in the United States.
The event ended with a candlelight vigil at 9 p.m.
“We have these detention centers along the border for children,” said Roberta Penn. “We have a big detention center in Georgia for adults. And they are there for only the fact that they don’t have the right green card.”
The vigils take place amid growing criticism of the conditions in detention facilities for migrants.
Reports detail the living conditions at the camp as horrendous, including outbreaks of scabies, shingles and chickenpox.
“We are concerned about any conditions that violates the rights of people,” said Deborah Maxwell, the President of the New Hanover County NAACP. “Everyone should have a safe, healthy environment if you are detained or not. And those conditions are a festering ground for health epidemic. And can just be depression to be crammed up like that.”
More than 100 people took part in the Wilmington event.
