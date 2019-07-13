New homeowner starts to build

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on another house meant for a new homeowner today.
Diana Gentry lived in the Glenn Apartments during Hurricane Florence and like many others, she had to be evacuated immediately. This forced her and her two grandchildren to be without a home for the time being.
“Challenging and wonderful at the same time," is how Gentry described the whirlwind since losing her apartment. Along with taking care of her two grandchildren, Lily and JJ, she works 3 jobs.
Those who have helped Gentry throughout the process have been amazed at how strong Gentry has been throughout the process.
“She’s one of the most positive people I’ve ever met," said Amy Davis, a Habitat employee. "One of the most hopeful people, one of the most humble people.” +
Like all Habitat for Humanity builders, Gentry must put in 250 sweat equity hours. These hours can come from helping build her own house, to classes taken to be able to manage the house after it’s finished. Gentry said she welcomes the tasks and it doesn’t keep her busy, just fruitful.
“It’s a learning process. Its just an opportunity that I just praise God for letting me experience," said Gentry.
In August, members from the faith community will raise the first walls of the house, just another stepping stone for Gentry and her two grandkids.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.