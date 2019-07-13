First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and low rain chances ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hopefully you got to spend some time at the beach or the pool before the storms started to pop up this afternoon! Showers and storms will continue to push offshore through the evening and overnight hours.
Sunday will be less active with just a 20% chances of a spot shower or storm. Temperature will hover around 90 for the coast and mid 90s inland. High humidity will make it feel like the low 100′s in some back yards tomorrow so be sure to stay hydrated!
Tropics: A high pressure ridge will shift into the Carolinas, steering Tropical Storm Barry into Louisiana. So, while the threat for flooding rain will increase for the Lower Mississippi Valley, the coverage of showers and storms ought to eventually trend lower here in the Cape Fear Region.
Catch your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can get a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App. And have a great weekend!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.