First Alert Forecast: Barry’s landfall imminent along Gulf coast; rain chances to dwindle locally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into you First Alert Forecast. This weekend, a high pressure ridge will shift into the Carolinas while steering Tropical Storm – and possibly Hurricane – Barry into Louisiana. So, while the threat for flooding rain will increase for the Lower Mississippi Valley, the coverage of showers and storms ought to eventually trend lower here in the Cape Fear Region. Those odds: a healthy 50% for Friday and Saturday, then a slimmer 20% from Sunday through Wednesday.