First Alert Forecast: Barry’s landfall imminent along Gulf coast; rain chances to dwindle locally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into you First Alert Forecast. This weekend, a high pressure ridge will shift into the Carolinas while steering Tropical Storm – and possibly Hurricane – Barry into Louisiana. So, while the threat for flooding rain will increase for the Lower Mississippi Valley, the coverage of showers and storms ought to eventually trend lower here in the Cape Fear Region. Those odds: a healthy 50% for Friday and Saturday, then a slimmer 20% from Sunday through Wednesday.
Expect temperatures to remain at or slightly above average with upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday and lower to middle 90s Sunday. High humidity and dew points will make it feel closer to 100 degrees at times.
Catch your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can get a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App. And have a great weekend!
