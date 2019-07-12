Whiteville schools employee charged for drug trafficking in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following an undercover investigation.
Investigators allege 29-year-old Lashanda Gowans delivered drugs twice to the undercover purchaser and Clarence Shipman, 45, supplied the drugs for those sales.
When Vice officers pulled Shipman over and searched his car, they found cash, a gun and schedule II narcotics in his possession.
Shipman was arrested and charged with maintaining a vehicle to keep and sell a controlled substance and three counts of trafficking Opium/heroin. Shipman received a $105,000 bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, Shipman was employed by Whiteville City Schools at the time of his arrest. WECT has reached out to Whiteville City Schools for more information.
Investigators performed a traffic stop on Gowans and charged her with three counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance. Gowans also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a communicating threats charge. Her bond was set at $110,000.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.