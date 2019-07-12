TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of U.S. 701 in Whiteville to close for sewer main work

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Whiteville will temporarily close the southbound lanes of U.S. 701 at the intersection with Washington Street beginning Tuesday night.
The closure will start at 9 p.m. and crews will have the lanes reopened by 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Southbound traffic on U.S. 701 will be re-routed through the turning lane in the south side lanes of travel. A small area of Washington Street will be closed as well.
The road closure is necessary so crews can conduct repair work to a sewer main. Due to the repair, access will remain, though limited, to Walgreens Pharmacy.
There will be no interruption of water or sewer services.
If you have any questions, contact the city’s public works department at 910-642-3422.
