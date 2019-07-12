TRAFFIC ALERT: Nightly lane closures planned for I-140

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nightly lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday, July 15, along I-140, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Crews will be installing communications cable and conduit to “improve communication services at the Traffic Operations Center in Brunswick and New Hanover counties,” officials say.
The NCDOT says there will be two miles of intermittent lane closures, rotating east and westbound, near Navassa.
The closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Work is expected to be completed at the end of November.
“These installations will allow NCDOT Traffic Services to monitor, maintain and assist traffic along the interstate,” the NCDOT said in a news release. “Closed circuit cameras and message boards will be linked to the Traffic Operations Center in Castle Hayne.”
