Rustic Lodge on Riverfront a Relaxing Getaway from the hustle and bustle of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re one of those people who loves the idea of living in a home that’s truly different, here’s an option. Think “waterfront rustic lodge” and that’s what you’ll find in Ash, North Carolina.
It’s only about an hour drive from the hustle and bustle of downtown Wilmington and its beaches. The home at 9692 Topcon Drive, Ash, NC sits right at the line between Brunswick and Columbus counties.
“If you’re looking for warmth and character in a home, you’ll find that in this property in spades," Baylies said. “The property sits along the Waccamaw River and has its own private dock and gazebo.”
Like most riverfront properties, this one is located in a flood zone, but the lower level is concrete and rock. During Hurricane Florence, water seeped into the garage, but because of the height of the main living areas, the home fared quite well.
Highlights include:
- 2700 square feet
- 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths
- 2 fireplaces
- log construction
- two story windows overlook the river
