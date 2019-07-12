New Hanover Co. Schools to air Title IX Committee meeting on Facebook Live

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that it will air its next Title IX Committee meeting live on its Facebook page.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the New Hanover Board of Education Center located at 1805 S. 13th St.
Representatives from the N.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and the N.C. Coalition Against Sexual Assault are scheduled to take part in the meeting.
NCHS officials say the committee also "will review the proposed policies related to Title IX and participate in subcommittee discussions, which include policy/procedure, education, and resources.”
The Facebook Live can be viewed here.
The agenda for the meeting can be found here.
