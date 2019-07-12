1,500 bags of heroin seized during additional investigations into the heroin network

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people and seized 1, 500 bags of heroin packaged for sale.
Carlton James McIntyre Jr and Nahledge Vaughn were arrested during a vehicle stop on S. Seventh Street on July 10 when detectives found the heroin and a Glock 9mm handgun. McIntyre and Vaughn are both facing multiple felony drug charges.
McIntyre is a validated gang member and a convicted felon. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500,000 secure bond. Vaughn is being held under a $1,000,000 secure bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, these charges stem from additional investigations into the heroin network.
Earlier this week, three others were arrested after a drug bust in Wilmington where deputies seized over 5,700 bags of heroin. Two others were also arrested on similar charges after a three-month drug investigation that uncovered a total of 1,200 bags of heroin.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.