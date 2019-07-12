Gospel jazz concert to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A gospel jazz concert will help patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Tyrone and Shellie Hill, a husband and wife minister team, organized the show and will perform.
The event, Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. is at Holy Bethel FBH Church of God, 8290 Ocean Hwy West in Sunset Beach.
The concert is free but those who go are asked to make a donation to St. Jude.
