First Alert Forecast: as Barry eyes Louisiana, our stormy pattern is set to shut down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Friday! Into this weekend, a high pressure ridge will shift into the Carolinas while steering Tropical Storm – and possibly Hurricane – Barry into Louisiana. So, while the threat for flooding rain will increase for the Lower Mississippi Valley, the coverage of showers and storms ought to eventually trend lower here in the Cape Fear Region. Those odds: a healthy 50% for Friday and Saturday, then a slimmer 20% from Sunday through Wednesday. Catch your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can get a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App. And have a great weekend!