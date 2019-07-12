Conway man accused of trying to run deputy’s vehicle off road during chase

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Conway, S.C., man is accused of running through a checkpoint and hitting a deputy’s vehicle during the ensuing chase early Thursday morning.
Donald Alan Bonini, 50, has been charged with:
- driving while impaired
- reckless driving
- assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
- fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a checking station had been set up on Hwy. 701 about a half mile south of Sellerstown Road.
Bonini allegedly slowed down as he approached the checkpoint but then suddenly accelerated, nearly hitting the deputy standing in the roadway.
The deputy then got into his vehicle and a chase ensued, reaching more than 90 miles per hour.
Tatum said that roof tacks were discarded onto the highway from the suspect’s vehicle during the deputy’s pursuit.
When the deputy attempted to get the vehicle to stop, Bonini is accused of hitting the deputy’s car while trying to run him off the road.
According to Tatum, Bonini then lost control of his vehicle and came to a stop in a nearby yard.
A foot chase ensued before Bonini was apprehended.
Bonini’s vehicle was seized under the state’s “Run and You’re Done” law.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.