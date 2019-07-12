Chamber of Commerce looking for nominees for Karl Davis Leadership Wilmington honor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce is asking the public for nominations for the Karl Davis Leadership Wilmington Alumnus of the Year.
Davis was the general manager at WECT when he passed away after a motorcycle wreck in 2008.
“The Leadership Wilmington Alumnus of the Year award is given annually in memory of Karl Davis, a visionary Wilmington leader, a graduate of Leadership Wilmington, and the former general manager of local NBC affiliate WECT,” the chamber said in a release.
Nominees will be judged on the following criteria:
- Nominee is a graduate of Leadership Wilmington.
- Nominee contributes significantly to the enhancement of their community through inspirational and visionary leadership.
- Nominee contributes significantly to developing leaders within the community.
You can submit your nominees here.
Submission will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, July 26.
The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 8.
