Carolina Beach resumes daily pass sales to Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town officials announced on Friday that sales of daily passes to Freeman Park will resume on Monday, July 15.
The passes will only be sold at the park’s entrance and on weekdays, Monday through Friday. Only those with annual passes will be allowed into the park on weekends.
Officials said the effects of tides and erosion still exist, and the northern areas of Freeman Park remain closed to all vehicle traffic.
“Intermittent closures could still be possible based on limited beach area and level of patron use,” the town said in a Friday afternoon news release. “Public safety staff will perform assessments daily to determine when additional sections of the park can safely be opened, or if additional closures are required.”
The following restrictions will be in place until further notice:
- Only the following vehicles will be allowed into the park:
- Monday-Friday: Vehicles purchasing daily passes, and;
- Monday-Sunday: Vehicles with an annual permit permanently affixed to the windshield, and;
- Monday-Sunday: Vehicles associated with an existing camping reservation south of the closure area (maximum of 2 vehicles per campsite).
- Camping will be limited to designated spaces south of the closure area. Campers with reservations are urged to call 1-866-330-7275 to verify continued availability.
- No vehicles are allowed past marked closures. Anyone driving past a designated closure will be issued a citation. Visitors of the park may still walk past closure points.
- No vehicle shall operate or park in the tidal zone (wet sand area).
- Lifeguards will only patrol areas of Freeman Park where vehicles are allowed.
- Intermittent closures are anticipated to occur due to limited beach area and level of patron use.
- Pending increased tidal surges, access to Freeman Park may result in additional restrictions and closures.
