Bolivia woman killed after hitting van head on in Columbus County
By Kendall McGee | July 11, 2019 at 11:31 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 5:53 AM

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Highway Patrol confirms a woman from Brunswick County died Thursday evening after a crash near Bolton.

Trooper Matt Ransom with the SHP says the two car crash happened around 4 p.m. on NC 211 when the driver of a Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a van traveling in the opposite direction head on.

The driver of the Camry, identified as 25-year-old Tara Martin of Bolivia, died as a result of the crash.

The man driving the van was the only person in the other vehicle and he was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

