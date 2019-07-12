Bolivia woman killed after hitting van head on in Columbus County

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Highway Patrol confirms a woman from Brunswick County died Thursday evening after a crash near Bolton.
Trooper Matt Ransom with the SHP says the two car crash happened around 4 p.m. on NC 211 when the driver of a Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a van traveling in the opposite direction head on.
The driver of the Camry, identified as 25-year-old Tara Martin of Bolivia, died as a result of the crash.
The man driving the van was the only person in the other vehicle and he was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.