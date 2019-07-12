Boating safety class scheduled for Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard will host a one-day boating course Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County EMS training center in Shallotte.
Anyone born on or after January 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of 10 horsepower or greater in North Carolina. Many people also take the class to save on their boat insurance, as well.
Individuals who successfully complete the USCG Auxiliary “About Boating Safely” (ABS) course and exam are awarded U.S. Coast Guard certificates and cards.
The course covers general information about boats and maintenance, preparing for trips out on the water, navigation, guidelines for operating your boat or PWC safely, what to do in case of boating emergencies and state-specific laws and regulations.
Course fee is $35 per person or $30 for two or more attendees. You may pay by cash or check at the door, or PayPal on the Flotilla’s website.
To register, contact Dawn Smith at BoatingSafely@ec.rr.com, or go to www.Flotilla10-05.org and click on Boating Courses > About Boating Safely.
