Mandatory water restrictions lifted in eastern Pender County

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities says people in Hampstead and Scotts Hill are now under voluntary water restrictions.
The mandatory Stage 3 water restrictions were lifted Thursday and voluntary Stage 1 water restrictions were issued in their place, according to a press release from the county.
Though conditions are still classified as a moderate drought, Pender County Utilities say water usage levels have declined to a more acceptable volume. Customers in the eastern part of the county are being asked to reduce their normal water use by at least 5 percent.
Voluntary water conservation and efficiency measures include the following:
• Irrigate landscapes a maximum of one inch per week.
• Prevent water waste, runoff, and do not water impervious surfaces.
• Water plants deeply to encourage root growth.
• Wash only full loads in clothes and dishwashers.
• Use spring-loaded nozzles on garden hoses.
• Identify and repair all water leaks.
• Water shrubbery the minimum amount required.
• Limit vehicle and boat washing to the minimum.
• Refrain from washing down outside areas such as sidewalks and patios.
• Use showers for bathing rather than baths, and limit showers to no more than four minutes.
• Refrain from leaving faucets running while shaving or while rinsing dishes.
• Install water-flow restrictive devices in showerheads.
• Use disposable and biodegradable dishes.
• Install water-saving devices such as plastic bottles or commercial units in toilet tanks to reduce volume.
• Ensure toilet flapper valves are not leaking: This flapper can be checked by adding a food coloring to the toilet tank and visually checking to see if the color appears in the bowl. If it does show color, the toilet is leaking.
• Store drinking water in refrigerator to avoid trying to run it until cool from the tap.
For more information, you can contact Pender County Utilities at 910-259-1570.
