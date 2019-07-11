First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern locally, Barry brews in the Gulf of Mexico

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Between now and the weekend... steering winds will guide a tropical storm and potentially, at some point, hurricane named Barry into the upper Texas or southern Louisiana Gulf Coast. Independent of headline-making Barry but at the same time... an old, stalled, stormy front will gradually dissolve over the Cape Fear Region. Check out more local and tropical details below...
Through the end of the week: variable clouds with scattered to locally drenching showers and storms popping up and or drifting inland during the day. Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values approaching 100.
The weekend: of the two days, Sunday will be more favorable for any outdoor activities. Odds for a pop up shower or storm will be near 40-50% Saturday then knock down to near 20% Sunday. Both days, temperatures will climb to near 90 with overnight lows in the balmy 70s.
Early next week: trending drier but hotter as high pressure settles. Expect mostly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms - only a select few locations getting wet. Afternoon highs will be in the toastier lower and middle 90s.
Tropics: Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico as of late Thursday morning. Barry will drift west and it will be in a favorable environment to strengthen heading into the weekend. Barry will likely make a landfall along the Louisiana coast and will not impact the Carolinas. Flooding rains for much of the Lower Mississippi valley will likely be Barry’s greatest legacy over the weekend.
Catch your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can always grab a location-specific ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.