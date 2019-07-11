First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern locally, Barry brews in the Gulf of Mexico

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Between now and the weekend... steering winds will guide a tropical storm and potentially, at some point, hurricane named Barry into the upper Texas or southern Louisiana Gulf Coast. Independent of headline-making Barry but at the same time... an old, stalled, stormy front will gradually dissolve over the Cape Fear Region. Check out more local and tropical details below...