Wrightsville Beach specialty registration plate still a possibility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The push to create a specialty registration plate for the Town of Wrightsville Beach has taken several twists this week in the North Carolina General Assembly, but there is still a chance it could come to fruition.
The moves started Monday, when the Senate Finance Committee removed the language from the original version of House Bill 449 that had unanimously passed the state House of Representatives in April. Committee members approved a substitute bill without the Wrightsville Beach plate along with plates for ALS Research, where the proceeds would go to the ALS Association of North Carolina, and A Pet is Family, that would help save companion pets’ lives with veterinary care. The substitute legislation retained language to create a Keeping the Lights On plate, to benefit the UNC Jaycee Burn Center.
During Tuesday’s Senate floor session, lawmakers approved an amendment to H449 by Sen. Norman Sanderson (R-Pamlico) to include a specialty POW/MIA Bring Them Home plate, which will benefit the ‘Rolling Thunder Inc. Chapter 1 NC’ based in Fayetteville. The amended bill then passed the full Senate and was sent to the state House for concurrence.
When the amended bill came up for a vote today in the state House, Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) moved that the House not concur with the Senate Committee Substitute, saying “the bill left here (state House) with several good (specialty) plates, and we’d like to go to conference (committee) to see if we can get them back”. Members agreed and voted 114-1 not to concur. Rep. Iler and Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) were then appointed as House members on the conference committee. No word on when the committee will meet to begin its’ work.
Wrightsville Beach had sold 345 orders for the specialty plates, eclipsing the minimum number of 300 needed to proceed with its’ request. Proceeds from the plates are designed “to help fund the Town’s continuing efforts to maintain and improve recreational opportunities for residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach”.
