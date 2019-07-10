Wrightsville Beach specialty registration plate still a possibility

When the amended bill came up for a vote today in the state House, Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) moved that the House not concur with the Senate Committee Substitute, saying “the bill left here (state House) with several good (specialty) plates, and we’d like to go to conference (committee) to see if we can get them back”. Members agreed and voted 114-1 not to concur. Rep. Iler and Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) were then appointed as House members on the conference committee. No word on when the committee will meet to begin its’ work.