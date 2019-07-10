Wilmington police looking for two missing teens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the WPD said it was looking for 16-year-old Omar Malike Hargrove. He is 5′4 and weighs about 145 pounds. Hargrove was last seen wearing a white sleeveless short, blue jeans and a black backpack.
In a separate Facebook post, Wilmington police said they also were looking for 13-year-old Daniel Edan Fowler. He is 5′7 and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hargrove or Flower is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
