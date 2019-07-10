Southport recognized for pet-friendliness

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport is one of 25 cities to receive national recognition for pet friendliness. It was included in Mars Petcare's inaugural list of BETTER CITY FOR PETS™ certified cities.
This certification is an extension of the BETTER CITY FOR PETS™ program, which works with local governments, businesses and non-profits to help communities make pets more welcome.
"On behalf of Mars Petcare, I want to thank and congratulate the 25 cities that have prioritized people and pets in their communities," said Mark Johnson, President of Mars Petcare North America. "From helping people live healthier lives to creating social connections, pets can truly transform our communities. These certified cities are helping to make a more pet-friendly world and we hope that many more cities will join us in this commitment."
Cities were evaluated on 12 traits of pet-friendly cities across the areas of businesses, parks, shelters and homes. Cities that met the certification criteria and committed to continuing their progress in creating a welcoming community for people and pets received the BETTER CITY FOR PETS™ certification.
The following cities share the honor of being the first to achieve the new BETTER CITY FOR PETS™ certification:
- Bloomington, Ind.
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Calumet City, Ill.
- Oakland, Calif.
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Plano, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Fort Wayne, Ind.
- Reno, Nev.
- Franklin, Tenn.
- Rochester, Mich.
- Hallandale Beach, Fla.
- Royalton, Minn.
- Henderson, Nev.
- Santa Clarita, Calif.
- Laguna Niguel, Calif.
- Southport, N.C.
- Meaford, Ont., Canada
- St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Memphis, Tenn.
- Topeka, Kan.
- Miami Lakes, Fla.
- Tucson, Ariz.
- Miami, Fla.
According to PR Newswire, a recent study of U.S. pet owners revealed that 82 percent say having a pet positively impacts their lives and nearly two-thirds feel more relaxed and happy when they are with a pet.
