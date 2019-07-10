Selection of New Hanover County schools redistricting committee questioned

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The way Cropper GIS Consulting selected three members to serve on an elementary and middle school redistricting committee came into question at Tuesday’s New Hanover County Board of Education meeting.
Representatives with the consulting group said they received 63 applications from community members and selected one from the north end of the county, one from the south, and one from the city of Wilmington.
All three selected applicants are white, which raised concerns from board member Stefanie Adams. Race was not listed on the application.
After talking over that process Tuesday, the school board decided to ask veteran educator Emma Jackson, who is black, to join the committee.
"I am hopeful we can develop a plan that incorporates all of our kids,” said David Wortman, redistricting board chairman. “That's the intent of this committee. That's the intent of the board members. Our goal is to come up with a comprehensive redistricting plan that addresses middle school and elementary school for all kids."
The redistricting committee meets Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and will release redistricting maps.
