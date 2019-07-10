New Hanover Co. adopts paid paternal leave policy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has adopted a new paid paternal leave policy for county employees, regardless of gender.
Employees can take up to six weeks of paid leave during the 12 months immediately following the birth, adoption, guardianship or foster care placement of a child.
“This is the right thing to do for our employees and their families, and is an important and smart investment for our community,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jonathan Barfield, Jr. “It will promote family bonding between a parent and child, and help ease the financial burden many families face as they welcome a new child. This is just one more reason why New Hanover County Government is a great place to work.”
The new policy applies to full-time and part-time employees who have been in a regular (benefits-eligible) status for at least 12 months, regardless of gender.
It will run concurrent with the 12-week Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) that an employee may take, so an employee can take the six weeks of paid parental leave and an additional six weeks of leave either unpaid or by using other accrued paid leave.
The Board of Commissioners adopted this new policy at its June 17 meeting as part of a revised personnel policy.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.