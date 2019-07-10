Lakers sign former UNCW standout

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed former UNCW forward Devontae Cacok after Cacok's stellar play in the NBA Summer League.
The Lakers shared the announcement on social media Tuesday night.
In three summer league games, Cacok averaged 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and recorded two double-doubles.
After going undrafted, Cacok singed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers. The contract allows the team to convert his deal into a two-way contract.
