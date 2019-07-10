First Alert Forecast: thick humidity fosters showers locally, Gulf tropical storm development remains likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hump Day! Thanks for checking in! It's good to see you. Through this weekend, the Cape Fear Region will look to steer clear of a developing tropical system named Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. But, humid breezes converging on the tail of an old front will continue to sponsor home-grown rain chances of...
- a healthy 50% through Saturday as the front maintains enough integrity.
- a lower 30 to 40% Saturday night as the front starts to dissolve.
- an even slimmer 20% Sunday through Tuesday of next week.
On the temperature side... After a relatively cool high of 86 Tuesday, 90s look to reenter the mix by the weekend. Catch your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can grab a location-specific ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App.
