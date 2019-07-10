First Alert Forecast: thick humidity fosters showers locally, Gulf tropical storm development imminent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! Thanks for checking in! It’s good to see you. The National Hurricane Center has identified Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico which is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday. Conditions will be favorable for this system to then strengthen to a hurricane by the weekend as it approaches the Gulf coast. The Cape Fear Region will look to steer clear of this developing tropical system but humid breezes converging on the tail of an old front will continue to sponsor home-grown rain chances of...
- a healthy 50% through Saturday as the front maintains enough integrity.
- a lower 30 to 40% Saturday night as the front starts to dissolve.
- an even slimmer 20% Sunday through Tuesday of next week.
On the temperature side... After a relatively cool high of 86 Tuesday, 90s look to reenter the mix by the weekend. Catch your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can grab a location-specific ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App.
