WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Experienced musicians put on a show to help out the next generation of music makers.
The Rhythm of the River concert is Friday, July 12, at the Brooklyn Arts Center. Part of the proceeds will be donated to music programs at New Hanover County Schools.
The event features Striking Copper, Jake Newman and Travis Shallow with Deep End.
The show is for all ages.
“I hope this event will inspire support for musicians because they put a great deal of time and effort to provide an uplifting experience to us all,” organizer Ron Weiss said.
