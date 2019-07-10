Driver sought in hit-and-run at Wilmington Panera

(Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By Clint Bullock | July 10, 2019 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 3:41 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a driver who damaged a Panera Bread restaurant in a hit-and-run last month.

Surveillance video shows the suspect driver going through the drive-thru of the Panera Bread on Oleander Drive around 10 a.m. on June 17, when he suddenly stopped and started backing up the wrong way, striking the drive-thru menu board.

After the collision, the driver fled from the area.

Police said the restaurant suffered about $2,500 in damage.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

