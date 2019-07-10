Driver sought in hit-and-run at Wilmington Panera

HIT & RUN Wilmington Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred on June 17th around 10:00am at the drive thru window of Panera Bread on Oleander Dr. Witnesses say the driver of the red SUV was backing the wrong way through the drive thru area of Panera Bread and backed into the menu board causing $2500 worth of damage. The driver then fled from the scene. The driver is described as a white male in his mid 20's. Anyone with info should use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-609.