Crews respond to fire after lightning strikes roof

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday night on Fire Fly Lane.
Crews arrived on scene before 9 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home.
According to the department’s Facebook page, lightning struck the roof of the home.
The homeowners were away at the time, but arrived back home to find their house was on fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Southport Fire Department says an engine from Sunny Point assisted them at the scene.
The scene has been cleared.
