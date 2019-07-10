Burn ban lifted for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After recent rainfalls, Brunswick County officials will lift the burn ban for unincorporated areas in the county beginning at noon Wednesday. The burn ban was issued on July 2.
Unincorporated areas are areas not in a city or town. If you’re located in either a city or town, please contact your local municipal official related to open burning.
Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson said that only natural vegetation that includes leaves, tree trimmings, or yard debris may be legally burned within 100′ foot of any structure. Also, any outdoor burning that occurs more than 100 feet from a structure requires a North Carolina Forestry burning permit.
A North Carolina Forestry burning permit can obtain either obtained in person during normal business hours at the Brunswick County Code Administration building located at 75 Court House Drive Building "i" in Bolivia or by completing a free online permit application here.
Permit holders are encouraged to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 910-253-2505 and let them know you have obtained a forestry burn permit and will be burning.
Additional information may be obtained by calling the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2041 or the North Carolina Forestry Brunswick Office at 910-755-7772.
