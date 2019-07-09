WPD: Man armed with BB gun enters store, steals another BB gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A BB gun-wielding man who stole another BB gun from a sporting goods store had meth in his possession at the time of his arrest, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Linda Thompson with the WPD said John Robert Cuff entered the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 2715 New Centre Dr. at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday while armed with a BB gun. He allegedly took another BB gun from the store.
When officers arrived on the scene, they took Cuff into custody and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Cuff, 23, has been charged with:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- possession of methamphetamine
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of a stolen firearm
- maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.
He also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Cuff was booked under a $125,000 bond.
