Wilmington taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint Monday afternoon.
According to Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the police department, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Harbour Drive around 3 p.m.
The victim told police that when he arrived at the location, a male in his 20s opened the door to get into the taxi, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.
The driver handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who left the area. No injuries were reported.
Thompson said the suspect was wearing black pants and a black shirt and had white paint on his face.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.