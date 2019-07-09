Wilmington oral surgeon charged with sexual abuse of patients arrested for assault on a female

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington oral surgeon charged with sexual abuse of his patients was arrested Monday in Wrightsville Beach.
According to jail records, Dr. Michael Hasson was arrested at his residence on North Lumina Avenue and charged with assault on a female. Hasson, 55, has since bonded out.
Wrightsville Beach Police Captain Jason Bishop said officers received a call about a possible domestic disturbance at the North Lumina residence. When they arrived, there was furniture thrown about and it was determined Hasson had assaulted the victim. He was taken into custody.
In April, WECT reported that Hasson was facing 30 criminal charges, including three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, 17 counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, one count of felony statutory rape, and nine counts of felony second-degree forcible sex offense.
There have been a total of 23 alleged victims so far with the youngest believed to be 12 years old and the oldest 69.
Hasson has been on house arrest in the North Lumina residence since posting $550,000 bond and being released from the New Hanover County Jail in May.
