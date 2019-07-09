Red Cross needs blood; there are plenty of opportunities to donate locally in July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With blood supplies running low, the American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for all blood types.
The Fourth of July holiday led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, according to a Red Cross news release. The organization now has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, and less than a two-day supply of Type O.
At least a five-day supply is desired.
In the Carolinas Blood Services Region, donations fell short of expectations in June.
Donors of all blood types, especially Type O, are encouraged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Here are some local blood donation opportunities in July:
- July 30, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Calabash VFW, 900 Carter Dr.
- July 12, 1:30-6 p.m., Brunswick Forest Community Blood Drive, 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway
- July 11, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Oceanview United Methodist Church, 8400 E. Oak Island Drive
- July 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Oak Island Elks Lodge, 102E Dolphin Drive
- July 17, 2-6:30 p.m., Rivers Edge Golf Club & Plantation, 467 Laurel Valley Drive
- July 24, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Dosher Hospital, 924 Howe Street
- July 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Kure Beach Community Center, 118 North 3rd Street
- July 10, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 12, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., NCINO Wilmington, 6770 Parker Farm Drive
- July 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lifepoint Church, 3534 South College Road
- July 15, noon-4:30 p.m., Porters Neck Country Club, 8405 Vintage Club Dr
- July 15, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 17, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 19, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 22, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 23, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Keller Williams, 1001 Military Cutloff, Suite 101
- July 24, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., New Hanover Regional Network AirLink VitaLink, 5301 Wrightsville Ave
- July 26, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cape Fear Heart Associates, 1415 Physicians Dr.
- July 29, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
- July 30, noon-5 p.m., J Michael's Philly Deli-Monkey Junction, 609 Piner Road
- July 31, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
