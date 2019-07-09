NHRMC receives comprehensive stroke center certification

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center's Stroke Center has received special certification that sets it apart from every other hospital in the state.
NHRMC is now a comprehensive stroke center after receiving the DNV GL Healthcare certification, which reflects the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events. New Hanover is the only DNV-certified comprehensive stroke center in North Carolina, according to a news release.
“Comprehensive stroke center designation represents a milestone in NHRMC’s commitment to providing the best care for our community,” said James S. McKinney, MD, medical director of the NHRMC Stroke Center. “The NHRMC Stroke Center has become a referral destination for patients across southeastern North Carolina needing the most advanced care for strokes and aneurysms.”
NHRMC is the only hospital in southeastern North Carolina to offer 24/7 neuro-interventional coverage to treat patients suffering cerebrovascular emergencies, including stroke and aneurysms.
The DNV GL Healthcare certification is based on standards set by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association. It affirms the medical center addressed the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education — and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
“There was a time when stroke patients in the southeastern region of North Carolina had to seek care elsewhere," said Jeffrey Beecher, DO, director of cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery. "That time has come and gone.”
