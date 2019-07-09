New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office becomes first to earn Triple Crown Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has become the first in the state to earn the National Sheriff’s Association’s Triple Crown Award.
The award, which was established in 1993, is given to sheriff’s offices that achieve national accreditations simultaneously from the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, the American Correctional Association’s Commission on Accreditation for Corrections and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.
Since the award was established, 65 of the 3081 sheriff’s offices in the country have earned the honor.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.