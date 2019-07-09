New affordable housing unit coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ground breaking celebration will be held next week for Dawson Lofts, a new affordable apartment building in Wilmington.
The Wilmington Housing Authority has started building a three-story apartment building that will hold a dozen single-bedroom units and a dozen two-bedroom units.
The Dawson Lofts complex will be located at the corner of Tenth and Dawson streets.
The WHA believes this new construction is a positive step towards alleviating the lack of affordable housing in the area, especially following Hurricane Florence.
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place July 17 at 9 a.m.
