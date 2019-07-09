MISSING: Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find missing woman

Martha Burden (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)
July 8, 2019 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 11:34 PM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Martha Burden, 59, was last seen in the Rocky Point area around 2 p.m. Monday.

Burden is 5-foot-5 and weighs 150 pounds.

She may be heading to Sampson County in a 2014 blue Mitsubishi Outlander with license plate PBE-5838.

Anyone with information on Burden’s whereabouts should call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.

