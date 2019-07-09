Man accused of leading police on chase from Leland into Wilmington

Derrick Lamont Gaines, 28, was arrested and charged. (Source: Leland Police Department)
By Jim Gentry | July 9, 2019 at 9:13 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:22 AM

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man faces several charges after he led police on a chase from Leland to Wilmington, according to the Leland Police Department.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, Leland police officers received a call about a careless and reckless driver on Hwy. 17.

An officer located the vehicle traveling north on Hwy. 17 near the intersection of Village Road and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

Leland police say the driver then led the officer on a chase into Wilmington city limits where the suspect crashed at the intersection of Dawson and Third streets.

Derrick Lamont Gaines, 28, was arrested and charged with:

  • Felony Speeding to Elude
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises
  • Careless and Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Maintain Lane Control
  • Injury to Real Property
  • Resist, Delay, and Obstruct an Officer

He was booked under a $30,000 bond.

