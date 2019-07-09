Man accused of leading police on chase from Leland into Wilmington

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man faces several charges after he led police on a chase from Leland to Wilmington, according to the Leland Police Department.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, Leland police officers received a call about a careless and reckless driver on Hwy. 17.
An officer located the vehicle traveling north on Hwy. 17 near the intersection of Village Road and attempted to perform a traffic stop.
Leland police say the driver then led the officer on a chase into Wilmington city limits where the suspect crashed at the intersection of Dawson and Third streets.
Derrick Lamont Gaines, 28, was arrested and charged with:
- Felony Speeding to Elude
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises
- Careless and Reckless Driving
- Failure to Maintain Lane Control
- Injury to Real Property
- Resist, Delay, and Obstruct an Officer
He was booked under a $30,000 bond.
