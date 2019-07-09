Learn how county government works at New Hanover Conference on Government

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Do you have questions about how county government works? New Hanover County is offering answers.
The county will host a two-day Conference on Government next month to educate community members about the inner workings of county government. Sessions will be held Aug. 2-3 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Northeast Library at 1241 Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington.
“This is a new outreach effort for the county, and we hope to host another one in the spring," NHC Community Affairs Coordinator Tufanna Bradley-Thomas said in a news release. "We want people to feel connected to the county and understand the ‘why’ in what we do each day."
Topics for the sessions include the county's response to the opioid epidemic, affordable housing, hurricane recovery, the 2019-20 budget, how to apply and serve on county boards and more.
County staffers will be on hand to answer questions both days.
For more information and to register, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.