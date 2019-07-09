Jury duty scam hitting local county; sheriff’s office warns residents

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents to not fall for the jury duty scam.
The sheriff’s office said it has received complaints from multiple residents.
They said they’ve received calls stating that they missed jury duty and that a warrant was issued for their arrest. The caller has identified themselves as a Robeson County deputy and instructs the person to go to Walmart and get a card with the funds on it to avoid arrest.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said this is a scam and that people should hang up on the caller.
Residents are also being told to report the call to the State Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-566-7226.
