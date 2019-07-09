Good Samaritan dies in boating accident

July 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 12:32 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man died in what officials called a “tragic accident” on a boat Monday near Trails End Park.

According to Clayton Ludwick with N.C. Wildlife, Brian Christopher Wren was fatally injured by equipment while he was a passenger on a boat.

Ludwick said another boat had gotten stuck on a sandbar between Carolina Beach Inlet and Trails End Park.

Wren was riding in a boat which was attempting to help free the struck vessel at the time of the accident.

Ludwick said no charges will be filed.

