Four County Electric receiving more than $11 million in FEMA reimbursement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local electric cooperative will be getting some financial help as it recovers from Hurricane Florence.
FEMA and the state of North Carolina announced Tuesday that Four County Electric Membership Cooperative will be reimbursed more than $11.2 million to help with the cost of damages caused by the hurricane.
Four County serves more than 32,000 customers in Bladen, Columbus, Duplin, Onslow, Pender and Sampson counties.
In all, FEMA announced Tuesday that more than $22 million in reimbursements had been approved for electric cooperatives in eastern North Carolina. Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and Tideland Electric Membership Corporation also were approved for reimbursements.
Public assistance is a cost-sharing program where FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs while the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.